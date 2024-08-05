Battiti Live 2024 streaming and live tv: where to watch the fifth and final episode, August 5

Tonight, Monday 5 August 2024, the fifth and final episode of Battiti Live 2024 will air in prime time on Canale 5. The new edition arrives on the Mediaset flagship with a new pair of presenters, Ilary Blasi and Alvin. The concert will air in five great evenings of music, recorded in the days of the earthquake in some of the most beautiful stages of Puglia. But where can you follow the live streaming and TV of the summer concert? Let’s find out together.

On TV

As previously announced, Battiti Live 2024 will be broadcast in prime time on Canale 5 from July 8, 2024 with Alvin and Ilary Blasi for five evenings. To follow the show in free-to-air, therefore for free, you need to tune in to button 5 on the remote control. Those who have a Sky pay-TV subscription can find it conveniently at button 105. Battiti Live fans will also be able to follow the event on RadioNorba TV, visible on Sky Channel 730, and on TeleNorba, also visible on Sky channel 510. The event is not live.

Beats Live 2024 streaming

But not only TV. If you are also interested in following the live streaming of the concert in Puglia you can access for free Mediaset Infinitythe platform made available to users to follow everything that is on TV also via PC and smartphone. How? Just register on the platform or log in if you have already gone through the first phase. Once you enter the platform, just select the live channel, in this case Canale 5, from the drop-down menu on the left. In addition to TV and streaming, Battiti Live 2024 is also distributed on the radio by Radio Norba and Tele Norba (local broadcasters).

How many episodes?

How many episodes are planned for Battiti Live 2024? Appointment on Canale 5 from July 8, 2024 with Ilary Blasi and Alvin. Five episodes are planned in total. Here is the complete schedule (it could change).