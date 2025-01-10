

01/10/2025



Updated at 07:25h.





The one I aspired to be, by the followers of José María del Nido Benaventethe General Meeting of Shareholders of his returnonce again becomes a well of dissatisfaction for the former president and all the people who accompany him in this…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only