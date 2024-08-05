A 49-year-old Italian tourist died yesterday in Bali after falling from a cliff while taking a selfie with his girlfriend, who fortunately survived. reports the online newspaper Jakarta Globeaccording to which the accident occurred near a waterfall about 500 metres from the Vila Gajah Mas resort in Banjar Baturiti Kelod, Baturiti district of Tabanan Regency.

“The victim is suspected to have died after falling from the Vila Gajah Mas waterfall, which is about 25 metres high,” said I Gusti Made Berata, public relations officer for the Tabanan police in Denpasar, Bali.

Around 10:45 yesterday local time (about 6:45 in Italy), the victim and his partner left the Homm Saranam Hotel to take a walk from the Vila Gajah Mas resort. Before reaching the resort, however, the two stopped at a nearby market. Then, at around 11:15, the couple continued their walk towards the waterfall, located about 500 meters from the Vila Gajah Mas hotel, stopping near a couple of benches.

Here they allegedly tried to take a selfie, leaning on a metal fence, which however gave way under their weight. The woman, slightly injured, managed to save herself, climb back up and ask for help. The man instead was taken to the Baturiti Health Center, a hospital in Tabanan, where he was declared dead.