Batman will be the first superhero in having a star on the Walk of Fameand will be in front of the Guinness World Records Museum.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor our first superhero in the Walk of the Hollywood Fame. The one and only Batman!”, wrote the producer of the Hollywood Walk of FameAna Martinez.

The star of Batman will be located at 6764 Boulevard de Hollywoodand at the ceremony, which will be held on September 26, Jim Lee, president, editor and creative director of DC Comics.

In addition, Batman will have his star alongside the stars of the Batman television, Adam West and the co-creator of BatmanBob Kane.

Batman It was created by Bob Kane in collaboration with Bill Finger, and the character’s first appearance was in a comic Detective Comics in 1939.

Just this 2024, it is the Batman’s 85th Anniversary from his first appearance in the comics, who will now celebrate with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.