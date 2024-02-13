Criminal suspicions | The coalition elected a municipal politician accused of rape to a key position of responsibility

The coalition's trust in Matias Pajula, accused of rape, has not ended. Pajula denies having committed the crime.

The coalition credit to the accused of rape Matias to Pajula (kok) hasn't run out.

HS told Pajula's rape charge last summer. After the story was published, Pajula said he would give up his positions of trust.

However, the Helsinki convention re-elected him as a member of the district board at the end of last year.

Pajula was elected to the Helsinki city council in the last municipal elections. He is also known as the former chairman of the Norwegian Youth Association.

of HS after the news published in the summer, also the chairman of the Helsinki convention Tatu Rauhamäki stated, that Pajula will give up his positions of trust. Rauhamäki told HS that the decision was made together, but on Pajula's initiative.

Rauhamäki says he meant that Pajula would refrain from public positions of trust that arose as a result of the elections.

“He has continued in positions of trust within the coalition,” says Rauhamäki.

Pajula appeared on social media during the presidential election by Alexander Stubb wearing a campaign hat. In the pictures with him were members of the coalition who campaigned for Stubb.

Rauhamäki says that before making further decisions, the party is waiting for the court's decision.

The criminal suspicion dates back to spring 2020. Pajula himself has denied that he committed the crime.

The trial of the case started on Tuesday. The entire process, including the subpoena application, was concealed.

As a city councillor working Pajula has not participated in the council meetings since the criminal suspicion came to light.

Pajula has also not performed his role as chairman of HSL's board, but the vice-chairman has taken care of the task Pekka Sauri.

The members of the coalition interviewed by HS said in the summer that no other claims, contacts or observations related to Pajula's possible inappropriate behavior have come to their attention.

Pajula was not a candidate in the spring parliamentary elections.