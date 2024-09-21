Already in high spirits after the comeback against Espanyol de Barcelona, Real Madrid went forward as if there was no tomorrow and that’s how Endrick created a play on the right wing, in which he fought tooth and nail with Carlos Romero, who followed him between pushes until he reached the area and it was there where the Brazilian relaxed his body and the referee awarded a penalty for the home team.
Even though the referee initially awarded a penalty, with the ball already on the spot it seemed like it was going to be reviewed by VAR, but that was not the case. Kylian Mbappé took the ball with authority, turned with his right foot and beat the Espanyol de Barcelona goalkeeper to make it 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 90th minute of the match.
This play was 100% caused by Endrick, who despite having few minutes in the team, has known how to make the most of them. This goal by the Frenchman places him as one of the top scorers in La Liga with four goals.
#Video #Endricks #penalty #Kylian #Mbappés #goal #Real #Madrids
