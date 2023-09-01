By far one of DC’s biggest franchises rubbing shoulders with Superman is none other than Batman, which today is praised for its products such as movies, comics, video games and also animated series. Precisely the most remembered is the one issued at the beginning of the 90s, with dubbing of the most beloved and last level animation.

Fortunately, this is not a lost product like many others, since people can see all its chapters today if they have a subscription to HBO Maxpage that houses everything related to Warner Bros. and DC. Although something attracts attention, because they plan to expand even further.

According to what has been said, Batman Animated Series will come to Netflix this month, something that will surely excite the fans of the character, but it is a pity that it will not do so in all regions. Specifically it talks about Ireland and UKbeing somewhat strange that the United States has not been considered.

It is worth mentioning that this usually happens when there are details with the specific license, so perhaps they have found a gap that allows this series to be taken to other horizons and not only have the opportunity to be admired by fans, but also because there will be a new audience. And it is that this program can easily be adapted to any time.

Editor’s note: The truth is a very good series, and having it on Netflix is ​​a valid option for those who are not willing to pay for two streaming services at the same time. Of course, it will be difficult to know if they are going to pass it on to the service in Mexico.