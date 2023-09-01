Santos Borré reached an agreement and stays in Germany

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rafael Santos Borré
Rafael Santos Borre
The Colombian passed the medical exams. Only the ad is missing.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Rafael Santos Borre understands that he needs a change if he wants to stay, as he has been until now, on the radar of the Colombia selectionand everything indicates that he is not leaving Germany.
The Colombian, who has been in the eintracht frankfurtunderstands that, even in another more modest team, his priority must be continuity, the competition that ensures a different future.
(Video: James Rodríguez missed a penalty and Sao Paulo was eliminated in the South American Cup)
Your destiny
The news is that he is leaving, but he stays. As? He would leave Frankfurt but would stay in the Bundesliga and become a new Werder Bremen player.
This is how the expert Fabrizio Romano advanced it: “Werder Bremer has submitted a formal offer to sign Rafael Santos Borré from Eintracht, talks are underway,” he said on his social media.
This Friday, César Luis Merlo warned that the striker was transferred on loan and without a purchase option.
“Rafael Santos Borré is a new reinforcement for #WerderBremen. Eintracht Frankfurt gives him a loan with a charge and without a purchase option,” he said. (James Rodríguez: harsh message to Sao Paulo fans after missing a penalty)
