Friday, September 1, 2023
Santos Borré reached an agreement and stays in Germany

September 1, 2023
Santos Borré reached an agreement and stays in Germany

Rafael Santos Borré

Rafael Santos Borré

Rafael Santos Borre

The Colombian passed the medical exams. Only the ad is missing.

Rafael Santos Borre understands that he needs a change if he wants to stay, as he has been until now, on the radar of the Colombia selectionand everything indicates that he is not leaving Germany.

See also  Peru definitively withdraws its ambassador to Colombia

The Colombian, who has been in the eintracht frankfurtunderstands that, even in another more modest team, his priority must be continuity, the competition that ensures a different future.
(Video: James Rodríguez missed a penalty and Sao Paulo was eliminated in the South American Cup)

Your destiny

The news is that he is leaving, but he stays. As? He would leave Frankfurt but would stay in the Bundesliga and become a new Werder Bremen player.

This is how the expert Fabrizio Romano advanced it: “Werder Bremer has submitted a formal offer to sign Rafael Santos Borré from Eintracht, talks are underway,” he said on his social media.

This Friday, César Luis Merlo warned that the striker was transferred on loan and without a purchase option.

“Rafael Santos Borré is a new reinforcement for #WerderBremen. Eintracht Frankfurt gives him a loan with a charge and without a purchase option,” he said. (James Rodríguez: harsh message to Sao Paulo fans after missing a penalty)

See also  Living in Germany: new law would seek to attract young foreigners

