This is the first gameplay presentation of Batman Arkham Shadow. It will be available from October 2024 .

During Gamescom 2024 we had the chance to see it in action for the first time Batman Arkham Shadow . This is the new first-person action game for Meta Quest 3 exclusively.

Batman Arkham Shadow Trailer

There Official trailer description reads: “This time you are Batman. Set between Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Asylum, step into the shoes of Bruce Wayne as he takes on the Rat King, a dangerous new villain with a cult following.”

“Reunite with iconic characters like Harleen Quinzel, Jim Gordon, Harvey Dent, Dr. Crane and more. Find out who (if anyone) will become a villain. Built exclusively for VR, you can experience Gotham City like never before in this immersive, complete chapter of the Arkham franchise.”

