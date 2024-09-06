Race 1 of the GT Sprint which closes the day on Friday; Francesco Aztori starts from pole and his Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO, alongside him Henri Charles Samani aboard the Renault RS01, third place for Schofield and fifth Coassin both with the 488 Challenge which exploits great speed on the Mugello straight.

At the green light Aztori gets off to a good start and takes the lead on the San Donato, the group proceeds compactly but Avellaneda’s Porsche hits the sand and the Safety Car comes in and compacts the group.

The Marshalls quickly remove the car and on the second lap the Safety car comes back in. It’s all over again for Aztori who doesn’t let himself be surprised, Samani’s restart is bad and he lets Schofield pass him.

Samani sets his sights on the Ferrari and moves to Scarperia, while Morihain’s Corvette closes in on Karl Wandewoestyne’s Porsche. Aztori pushes and is already flying with a lead of over six seconds, setting the fastest lap in 1’49″901 at an average of 171.8 km/h.

The 488 GT3 of Team SR&R flies and increases the lead to over eight seconds. The Corvette breaks the ice and turns first at Luco, taking second place. Hernandez and his Lamborghini Super Trofeo return to the pits on lap five and it is a retirement.

Aztori gains two seconds per lap, leaving crumbs to his opponents, while Coassin drops to seventh position behind Lacore. On lap seven the leader has a twelve-second advantage and the fastest lap is 1’48”704.

On lap eight, Morihain’s Corvette gets close to Schofield’s Ferrari. The R8 Arraou goes out at the entrance to Scarperia, fortunately no contact with the barriers, with the right rear out and the Safety Car is forced to come back in, thus eliminating all the gaps.

A dramatic turn of events came at the end with a thirty-second penalty for Samani’s Renault for unsafe behaviour.

The Safety Car comes back in and Aztori crosses the finish line as overall and class winner, with Morihain’s Corvette second and Schofield’s Ferrari third.