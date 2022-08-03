Warner Bros has canceled the movie “Batgirl” and has strictly decided that it will not reach theaters or streaming. Nor the talented cast with Michael Keaton, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser included; nor the 90 million dollars spent have been able to prevent its annulment. The news has taken fans of the DC Universe by surprise, since Barbara Gordon, played by Leslie Grace, is one of the most interesting characters in comics.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah —also in charge of directing the first and last chapter of the series “Ms. Marvel” — were ready to debut as filmmakers at DC’s house, but now their work will receive no solace, not even with a streaming premiere on HBO Max.

In social networks, it is said that the reason for this drastic resolution would have been because the tape is bad. However, as Variety points out, some study insiders claim that its cancellation would not be related to the quality of the film or the efforts of the filmmakers behind it .

Leslie Grace shines as Batgirl in advance of the film. Photo: Leslie Grace/Twitter

The reason, according to the same medium, would be simply because of the desire of the study that the list of DC films had an assured scale of box office success; namely, do not run the risk of failing in collection .

goodbye to a great cast

The cancellation of “Batgirl” also means goodbye to: Michael Keaton, who was going to reprise his role as Batman as in “The Flash”; Brendan Fraser, who would be the villain Firefly and that we will still see in “The whale”; JK Simmons, who was going to give life to the father of the protagonist; and Leslie Grace herself, who would be the new Barbara Gordon of the DC Extended Universe.

Firefly in a leaked scene from the set of “Batgirl”. Photo: The Direct

Michael Keaton as Batman from the set of “Batgirl.” Photo: Batgirl film news/Instagram

In this way, Warner Bros loses 90 million dollars and leaves many of the fans who wanted to see this movie in the air.