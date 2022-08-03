House Speaker Pelosi proposes expanding inter-parliamentary ties with Taiwan

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proposed expanding inter-parliamentary ties with Taiwan to discuss security, economic and other areas of mutual interest. This is reported TASS.

“We want to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation and dialogue,” she said on Wednesday, August 3, in the Legislative Yuan (Parliament) of Taiwan during a conversation with Vice Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Cai Qichang.

In return, Qichang called Pelosi “a great friend of the Taiwanese people” and praised her visit to the island. After a brief welcome part, the politicians continued the dialogue behind closed doors for the press.

Earlier it was reported about the arrival of Pelosi in the Parliament of Taiwan. She is expected to meet with representatives of Taiwan’s various political parties. A red carpet was laid out at the main entrance to the parliament building for her arrival.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei on the evening of August 2. Russia considered Pelosi’s visit a clear US provocation to China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the US would face major countermeasures over Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.