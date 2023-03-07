There is little left until spring begins to show its paw and we begin to feel like seeing it: now we want red fruits, salads, longer days and picnics; but although we still have to wait a bit for that, we can make the transition between seasons, and enjoy it. There are still nights to enjoy creams, stews and other comfort food, but it is very possible that at noon we will enjoy a soup that can be eaten a little less hot and lighter stews, where vegetables and cereals play with legumes (or directly take their place).

I am going to take the opportunity to make a declaration of love to one of the best inventions in the world: the refried garlic with extra virgin olive oil, paprika to taste -for me, a mixture of smoky and spicy- and a good vinegar (from Sherry for a powerful finish, apple if it is going to be used to season something with a milder flavor). Preparing it is a moment and there is no other trick than removing the saucepan from the heat quickly when adding the paprika, so that it toasts a little but does not burn. But always making more and having it in the fridge will help you turn any steamed vegetable, grilled fish or legume dish into a delicacy.

Many of the combinations of dishes that we propose are quite interchangeable with each other; some are chosen due to the need to prepare one of their ingredients at the moment. For example, the grilled eggs that accompany the vegetable cream at one of the dinners, which we can also turn into a good option to eat if we make them hard and put them on top (or add them to the endive salad). This week we have a larger than usual dance of pots and pans, but the preparation times are all quite short, so in reality the process is quick: transfer the food to the pans -which we will leave open until the temperature drops a bit -, give the pot a wash and ready for the next step.

The chicken thighs in white wine, the sweet potato and corn stew, the cream -since it does not contain potatoes- or the cod with tomato are dishes that we can freeze without problem and eat towards the end of the week, and even, especially In the case of the chicken that occupies less, double the amounts and live on income for a couple of meals the following week. Although the quantities are quite generous, if you think that some food falls short, take the opportunity to add any raw vegetables or vegetables that you have on hand; and this also works for the following scenario.

If you leave some of your basics — each house is different — prepared on a tray in the fridge, the sleepy person you are in the morning can really appreciate it. Ingredients such as hard-boiled eggs, some fresh cheese with a certain flavor -goat or sheep, for example-, cucumber or cherry tomatoes to eat on toast or in a sandwich will make the decision faster and easier (prepare a little more of the walnut vinaigrette dressing the salads of the week will also go well for this, it is to die for with avocado and a handful of arugula). The more appetizing -for you-, easy to prepare and healthy what you have on hand to snack on, the more difficult it will be for you to end up gulping down anything you buy along the way.

Other good options for breakfast are yogurt or kefir, milk or vegetable drink with oat flakes to drink hot or cold -as is or with a little chocolate with 70% cocoa, grated or flaked coconut, cocoa or raisins, dried apricots or chopped dates, raspberries or blueberries-, fresh cheese or quark, homemade chicken, hummus or any other spread that we have prepared around here. Seasonal fruits such as tangerines, kiwi or -from about the middle of the month, with luck- strawberries, are also ingredients to always keep in mind.

Dinners

Sweet potato, mushroom and corn stew + bean, spinach and dried tomato pâté + crudités

Potato, peas and carrot with refried garlic and paprika + au gratin with ham and cheese

Cream of roasted pumpkin and chickpeas with coconut milk + 2 grilled eggs + endives with walnut vinaigrette

Sweet potato, mushroom and corn stew + chicken thighs in white wine with onion and carrot

Zucchini and roasted cherry tomatoes + cod with tomato

Foods

Zucchini salad with roasted cherry tomatoes, couscous and baby spinach + gratin aubergine with pork shoulder and cheese

Potato, peas and carrot with refried garlic and paprika + cod with tomato

Lentils with artichokes and ham + asparagus with Provencal herbs and lemon

Chicken thighs in white wine, onion and carrot + asparagus with Provencal herbs and lemon + whole wheat couscous

Roasted pumpkin and chickpea cream with coconut milk + whole wheat toast with bean pate, spinach and dried tomato

Preparation