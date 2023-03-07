In Buryatia, Russian women broke their hip and collarbone while descending from the Mountain Spirits Pass

Two Russian women were injured while descending from a mountain pass in the Okinsky district of Buryatia. Writes about it TASS.

Tourists went on a mountain hike as part of a group of nine people on February 24. On Monday, March 6, women were injured while descending from the Mountain Spirits Pass – one of them had a hip fracture, the other had a collarbone.

It is reported that tourists with broken bones can not move, they remained in the tent. The republican agency for civil defense and emergency situations assured that the condition of the victims was satisfactory. Rescuers of the Buryat Republican Search and Rescue Service moved out to help the Russian women from the village of Kyren, and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry also flew from Irkutsk.

