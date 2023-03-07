Last week Game Freak released a new update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich I am now at version 1.2.0. This is an update that adds a series of improvements but, according to user reports, it seems to have also included a bug that can permanently corrupt the save files.

The report comes from various users on Reddit where it is explained that the save bugs of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is activated by completing certain actions. It is not yet clear what the problem is, but one user explains that there are at least a dozen people who have lost data after connecting the Switch game to Pokémon GO or after downloading the DLC.

Some users have also contacted the Nintendo customer service and one of them received the reply “we are looking into this”. The number of users affected by this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bug is probably low for the moment, but still it is a big problem since it can cause hundreds of hours of gameplay and progress to be lost.

In the Reddit post which you can also see above, the user explains that the classics methods to restore save data they don’t work, so the bug seems permanent, unless a Game Freak patch also fixes it retroactively.

At the moment we do not have a complete and clear view of the problem: we will have to see if the developers decide to release an official statement on the matter and if everything will actually be resolved or not.

Let’s see patch 1.2.0 and what changes.