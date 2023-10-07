The Bataclan jihadist killer remains in Belgium where he can obtain early release

Incredible but true. Not even eight years have passed since the terrible attack of 13 November 2015 in Paris, when ten Islamist attackers killed 130 people between the Bataclan and other areas of the French capital. As Il Giornale writes, “Salah Abdeslam, the only terrorist to survive the carnage, outrages the victims’ relatives by denouncing “inhuman treatment” in France and obtaining the possibility of serving prison terms in Belgium, where he could also be freed in 15 years” .

As if that wasn’t enough, after the Paris massacre, which also included his suicide bomber brother Brahim, Salah was arrested in Belgium and then convicted for the 2016 Brussels attacks, which left 32 dead. The Parisian judges had allowed Abdeslam to move to Belgium “temporarily” to face the other trial. But his return to France, scheduled for October 12, never took place, “temporarily suspended”. As Il Giornale explains, “his lawyers maintain that the sentence he received in France – the so-called “perpétuité incompressible”, a sort of life sentence which does not allow for either discounts or permission before thirty years in prison – does not grant “any hope of release, no prospect of reintegration” and violates the human rights of the convicted”.

And the Court of Appeal ruled in his favor, citing art. 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits inhuman or degrading punishments. If the provisional decision were confirmed, in 15 years Abdeslam could also ask for release in Belgium, concludes Il Giornale.

