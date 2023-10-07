One hundred and eighteen days: so much longer until Saturday 3 February and Italy-England, the next Italian match: it will mark the debut in the 2024 Six Nations. The national team – Kieran Crowley jubilee – that afternoon, at the Olimpico in Rome, will be led by Gonzalo Quesada.

NO TO THE REVOLUTION

—

The former Pumas opener, the first Argentine coach on the Italian bench, despite the results of recent seasons (a success in the last 42 matches of the Tournament, the two consecutive failures in France 2023), in an attempt to revive the team’s fortunes – and therefore of the movement – will not have to make a revolution. Because he is unlikely to quickly find new forces to insert: these are… And because his predecessor, in the two years of his management, traced a path, indicated a path. In these hours it is neither easy to say nor to believe it: but the squad that faced the World Cup can have a future. Due to the average age of the players and because on many occasions during the Crowley era he demonstrated that he had a precise identity and an effective game. We need to start from there.