The post published on Instagram by the defender of Inter and the national team a few days after the birth of his first daughter
“My life”. This is Alessandro Bastoni’s first social dedication to little Azzurra. The Inter and National defender has published a shot on the Instagram profile that portrays him while he is with his daughter, born a few days ago.
Special dedication also to his partner Camilla: “You are and will be a wonderful mother! Azzurra and I love you”.
January 27, 2022 (change January 27, 2022 | 20:14)
