The Saudi team owes its renewal of the victory over its Omani neighbor, who lost the first leg at home with the same result, to Firas Al-Braikan, who scored the only goal of the match at the beginning of the second half (48), giving French coach Herve Renard’s team its nineteenth point in the lead, 4 points ahead of the Japanese team that won over China hosts 2-0, while Australia occupies third place with 14 points, after its big victory over Vietnam 4-0.

The Saudi team will ensure its sixth time in its history, with two rounds before the conclusion of the decisive round, if it wins Tuesday against Japan in Saitama.

The champions and runners-up of each of the two groups qualifies directly to the World Cup, with the winner of the three groups playing an international play-off against the fifth of South America in June.

And the Oman national team’s task became very difficult in the competition for the third place, 7 points behind Australia, after receiving the fourth defeat after a meeting in which he missed a number of his players, whether due to the Corona virus, such as Essam Al-Subhi and Abdul Aziz Al-Ghailani, or injury such as the top scorer Salah Al Yahyai.

On the other hand, the Saudis also missed their captain, Salman Al-Faraj, due to an injury, but they recovered goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Owais and Salem Al-Dosari, who missed the last two matches due to injury.

The Saudi team was not convincing in the first half with shy chances, the first of which was in the 17th minute with a header by Muhammad Kanoo that goalkeeper Fayez Al-Rashidi caught easily.

From a counterattack, Oman would have taken precedence had it not been for the best player Mohsen Al-Ghasani in translating the opportunity he had while facing the goal, but he shot near the post (22), then his colleague Hareb Al-Saadi hit a strong ball from a distance that passed next to the post as well (31).

The Oman team imposed a clear advantage and missed a goal when Al-Mundhir Al-Alawi played a cross that did not find anyone to follow it into the goal (36), then the danger moved to the opposite side, but Sultan Al-Ghanam’s header reached easy for Al-Rashidi (43) who also stood in the way of Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki’s attempt (45) ).

With the beginning of the second half, Al-Akhdar succeeded in opening the scoring when Sultan Al-Ghannam hit a powerful ball that was saved by goalkeeper Al-Rashidi, but the ball fell in front of Firas Al-Braikan, who played it inside the goal with ease (48).

Then the coach of the Croatian national team of Oman, Branko Ivankovic, moved and made two changes to revitalize the team offensively.

Renard was forced to make a forced substitution, so he pushed Abdullah Al-Khaibri in the place of Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, who came out injured in the 71st minute, and pushed striker Saleh Al-Shehri in the place of the owner of the goal Al-Braikan to activate the offensive team.

Oman had an opportunity to equalize, but Muhammad Al-Owais stood in the way of Al-Mundhir Al-Alawi’s header (72), then the Saudis responded with a powerful ball from Hattan Bahbri, which was brilliantly caught by Al-Rashidi (88).

Renard tried to secure the team defensively, so Ali Al-Hassan pushed Fahd Al-Mawlid’s place in added time, which witnessed a dangerous opportunity for Oman, in which Al-Owais starred in defending his goal.