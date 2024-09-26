Enea Bastianini of the Ducati Lenovo team, third in the riders’ championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the Indonesian Grand Prix, the fifteenth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

The victory of Misano-2

“The Indonesia track is one of my favoritesI came back here in 2023 after the injury and I am confident that I can be fast. The track will probably be dirty, but it is different from the European ones. We have to keep the confidence and positivity and aim to improve.”

Overtaking Martin

“I am not surprised by the controversy. I tried to take the outside trajectory to avoid the accident and if there had been no contact, I would have remained on the line. I agree with the Commissioners’ decision.”

Physical recovery

“It’s not easy to be 100% everywhere. Sometimes you can feel more jet lag and sometimes not, but that’s the case for everyone. After Japan I’ll go home, and then there’s another very long flight and I’ll be tired, but I don’t think that will be a problem.”

Strategy for the World Cup

“I have to attack and win many races to fight for the championship. The first part of the year I tried to be consistent and bring home the highest number of points without taking too many risks. It was important to find the feeling with the team and the bike, then I changed the program, It’s time to push.“

The calendar

“22 GPs are a lot, for me 20-21 would be ideal. But that’s how it is and the first part of the year will see four very difficult races in very different places.”