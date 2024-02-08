Genoa – In Genoa, as in other large cities in Italy, the large apartments they are no longer sold. “There are 200 square meter houses especially in central areas that are no longer attractive and remain unsold for a long time. Families are no longer as numerous as they once were and those who want to buy a house are satisfied with significantly smaller sizes: this also means having fewer costs”, says the president of Fimaa Confcommercio Genova (Italian Federation of Business Agents Mediators), Luca Del Guasta.

He adds: “The idea of ​​dividing the large apartment into several housing solutions allows you to significantly broaden the catchment area within which to intercept a potential buyer, significantly increasing the sales possibilities.” For this reason, today at Stock Exchange Palace of Genoa, agents have launched an appeal to homeowners to revitalize the Genoese real estate market: “Who wants to buy a house in the city you are mainly looking for sizes from 60 to 100 square metres, we have many requests. Divide up large apartments that you can't sell.”