The Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) reached an agreement this Friday, as planned, to support a new investiture in Spain of the president of the outgoing government, Pedro Sánchezwho thus guarantees himself an absolute majority to be re-elected in Parliament.

This agreement with the PNV, which has five deputies, It comes the day after the announcement of the indispensable support of the seven legislators of the Catalan independence party Carles Puigdemont. to the appointment of the socialist for a new mandate.

The date of the debate and the investiture vote has yet to be set by the president of the Congress of Deputiesalthough everything indicates that it will be next week.

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont (left) and the acting president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez.

With the support of Sumar’s left, the Basque and Catalan parties and other small regional formations, Sánchez will be able to count on 179 votes, thus exceeding the 176 necessary to achieve an absolute majority in Congress.

The agreement between Sánchez’s Socialists, who finished second in the July 23 legislative elections, and Puigdemont caused much controversy in Spain.

In exchange for the decisive support of his party, the independentista got Sánchez to commit to promote an amnesty law for separatists prosecuted by Spanish justicemainly due to his involvement in the secessionist attempt of 2017

Pedro Sánchez, of the PSOE, expressed his intention to the king to form a government.

The right-wing opposition and part of the judiciary strongly criticize this amnesty.

AFP