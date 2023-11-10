Finally the Zebras. In the 4th round of the United Rugby Championship (Urc), the Parma franchise beat the South African Sharks 12-10 (6-10), 0 tries to 1, 4 points to 1 and interrupted a streak of 26 consecutive defeats . Licata and his teammates achieved their first victory of the season thanks to an excellent defensive performance and the fundamental points from Prisciantelli and Trulla.

The match is decided in the final when the Durban team, with 0 points after the first three matches, leads 10-6. At that point, a yellow from the fullback Fassi facilitates the overtaking of the Italian franchise thanks to two placed by Prisciantelli, after those of the first half, by the same fullback and by Trulla from midfield. Finally, 3′ from the end, it’s a red to the second line Andrews, who took over 15′ in, to effectively close the matter. On Saturday it’s Benetton’s turn, who host the South African franchise DHL Stormers at the Monigo stadium.