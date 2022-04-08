Carlos Rodriguez won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, the 163.8km Zamudio-Mallabia. The Spaniard of the Ineos Grenadiers, in his first career success, won by posting, ahead of his compatriot and teammate Dani Martinez, winner of yesterday’s stage by 7 “. Third at 9” the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), who overtakes the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and becomes the new leader of the general classification. Tomorrow the last leg is scheduled, the Eibar-Arrate of 135.7 kilometers.

Olav Kooij today won the fourth and final stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe, the La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin of 173.6 kilometers. The Dutchman of the Jumbo-Visma team won at the end of a breakaway. With him on arrival, beaten in the sprint, the Belgian Xandro Meurisse (team Alpecin-Fenix), second of the day. Third place for the Venetian Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), who made the sprint of the group of pursuers his own. Stage shortened due to bad weather conditions. Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), until today leader of the general classification, thanks to the successes centered in the first and in the third fraction, was involved in a fall a few kilometers from the finish. So Kooij won the general classification in addition to today’s stage.