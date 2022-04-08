Hyundai’s N range, the one reserved for high-performance models, is ready to expand with the introduction of the first pure electric. Let’s talk about the SUV Ioniq 5the N version of which has been the subject of tests for several weeks now: a new prototype of the high-performance variant of the battery crossover of the Korean house was recently spotted, which allowed to identify a series of aesthetic and design elements that accentuate the concept of sportsmanship conveyed by the range Nwhich today counts the i20, i30, Kona, Veloster and Elantra models.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is instantly recognizable thanks to its edgy shape and pixel-inspired lighting units. Compared to the standard version of the electric SUV, this one gives off a greater feeling of sportiness thanks to the introduction of lightweight wheels supported by a much stronger braking system, characterized by large front discs. The general height of the N version also seems to have been changed and made lower, but precise indications have not yet arrived in this regard. According to Carscoops, they will think about equipping the Korean high-performance electric SUV two electric motors, capable of unleashing 577 HP of power and 740 Nm of torque and powered by a 77 kWh battery, for a shot from 0 to 100 km / h consumable in 3.5 seconds. The debut of the new Ioniq 5 N is expected by the end of the year or at the beginning of 2023 at the latest.