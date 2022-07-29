Ali Maali (Dubai)

Our national basketball team lost the kick-off against Bahrain 48 to 68, in the Gulf Youth Championship qualifying for the Asian finals, which is currently being held at Al Wasl Club Hall in Dubai. Bahrain outperformed in the four quarters of the match 14-10, 22-14, 16-14, 16 10, and Abdulaziz Khalifa “Azouz”, the player of our national team, appeared at a good level, scoring 22 points, which is the highest score in the match.

In another match, the Saudi team defeated the Sultanate of Oman 63-33, in a match dominated by the Saudi team.

On the other hand, our national team will play its second match on Saturday against Qatar. Oman will face the Bahraini team and Kuwait will play Saudi Arabia. The tournament will continue until the sixth of next month, and it will qualify for the finals of Asia, the champion and runner-up in the version that will be held at the end of next month in Iran.