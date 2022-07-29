In Ukraine, there are problems with the German Panzerhaubitzen 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS). Some of them are already in need of repair after intense fighting, the magazine reported on July 29 Der Spiegel.

“In the middle of the week, Kyiv informed the Ministry of Defense in Berlin that some of the seven Panzerhaubitze 2000 guns delivered at the end of June after shelling Russian positions issued error messages. Therefore, several howitzers are in need of repair,” the article says.

The publication notes that problems could arise due to the large load of weapons. So, despite the fact that the installations are designed for 100 daily volleys, the Ukrainian military makes much more of them. They also tried to release ammunition at too great a distance. According to the magazine, the German authorities promised the Ukrainian side to send additional packages of spare parts.

The Wall Street Journal, citing experts on July 20, wrote that the Ukrainian military is experiencing difficulties in using the weapons they received from the United States and European countries. So, according to the co-author of the report of the British Royal Joint Institute for Defense Studies, Jack Watling, the supplied American M-777 howitzers or the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns are significantly different from the Soviet heritage familiar to Ukrainian military personnel.

As it became known on July 27, the German government agreed to sell 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

A day earlier, German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht said that Berlin had delivered the promised heavy weapons to Kyiv. According to the DPA agency, we are talking about multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Mars II type and three self-propelled howitzers.

The news is being supplemented