Finnish men’s national basketball team playmaker Edon Maxhuni sat on Sanoma’s bench.

By whom is Susijeng’s best taste in music? And who is the coolest on the team?

The Finnish men’s national basketball team has become known as a united group with a good team spirit. That is one guarantee of success. The players sat down one by one to be grilled by Sanoma during the World Championships in Okinawa to tell a little about themselves and the other members of the team.

Now it’s the playmaker’s turn Edon Maxhuni.

Who has the best music taste in Susijeng?

“Sasu [Salin] listens a little from side to side. There can be rock, and some Finnish classics. From side to side. When we are on a game trip, sometimes something calm and romantic can happen. Not working at all.”

Who has the best stories?

“With Mike [Mikael Jantunen]. Calm, good stuff. We are often roommates, used to listening to its stories.”

Who has the weirdest habit or routine?

“Alex Murphy take a shower before the game. It’s a little weird. I also have routines: shoes and tapes in the same order, I put on my game clothes in the same order. I don’t think about it, it just always goes in the same order.”

Your best result in the gym?

“Can I lie? I’ve been skipping pounds for quite a long time in my career. Squat goes with 130 kilos.”

Tell us something about Lauri Markkase that is not yet known.

“Many may think that he would be arrogant when he is in the NBA, but Lauri is a really relaxed guy. He is easy to be with and talk to. With Lauri, you can be yourself.”

Who is the coolest on the team?

“I or Miro [Little]. Miro has a crazy style, but a good style.”

A bravura in the kitchen?

“I like to cook, I cook quite a lot during the season. Spinach-pesto-walnut pasta serves as a safka for game days. Light, but I can put chicken in it for protein.”