TV ratings Friday 1 September 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 1st September 2023? Techetecheshow was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 3 Miss Marx. On Network 4 Third clue. On Channel 5 General Dalla Chiesa. On Italy 1 Chicago PD. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 1st September 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.