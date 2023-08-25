Basketball World Cup | A crushing defeat threatens Susijeng – HS follows

The Finnish national basketball team starts its World Cup season on Friday at 11 a.m.

Wolf gang i.e. the Finnish national basketball team will start the second World Cup competition in its history on Friday with a match against Australia.

Australia, the third country in the FIBA ​​ranking of the international basketball federation, is the toughest opponent of the first group of Finland, which is ranked 24th in the ranking.

Finland’s next opponent is group host Japan, whose ranking in the Fiba ranking is 36th. Germany, the final opponent of the group, is ranked 11th.

