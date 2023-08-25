Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball World Cup | A crushing defeat threatens Susijeng – HS follows

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Basketball World Cup | A crushing defeat threatens Susijeng – HS follows

Sport|Basketball World Cup

The Finnish national basketball team starts its World Cup season on Friday at 11 a.m.

Wolf gang i.e. the Finnish national basketball team will start the second World Cup competition in its history on Friday with a match against Australia.

Australia, the third country in the FIBA ​​ranking of the international basketball federation, is the toughest opponent of the first group of Finland, which is ranked 24th in the ranking.

Finland’s next opponent is group host Japan, whose ranking in the Fiba ranking is 36th. Germany, the final opponent of the group, is ranked 11th.

HS follows the match moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.

#Basketball #World #Cup #crushing #defeat #threatens #Susijeng

See also  Canada | Five killed in mass shooting near Toronto, Canada
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukraine live ticker: ISW: Wagner militia will probably no longer exist like this | FAZ

Ukraine live ticker: ISW: Wagner militia will probably no longer exist like this | FAZ

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result