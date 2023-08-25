The Spanish singer Miguel Bosé, 67, has filed a formal complaint with the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office for the robbery he suffered on Friday, August 18, at his home located in the Mexican capital, days after the country’s authorities opened an investigation after the assault was reported in the media. The Prosecutor’s Office has indicated in a statement that, “with the information received”, which has become part of the investigation file that began earlier this week, it has ordered police intervention to interview other possible witnesses of the assault on the artist and Analyze the images from the video surveillance cameras. In addition, it has given the “green light” to expert criminology personnel to gather evidence at the address where the events occurred, Rancho San Francisco, one of the most exclusive, and supposedly safe, neighborhoods in Mexico City.

Bosé filed the complaint this Thursday, almost a week after being detained by “a command of 10 armed individuals”, like himself He described the theft on his social networks last Monday. According to the artist in his message, last Friday several armed individuals broke into his home in what he considered a “very studied and meticulous” assault. And it all happened while his two children were with him inside the house. “They assaulted us, they tied my children, the house staff and me for more than two hours,” said the interpreter of Bandit lover either brunette in the post on his official Instagram accountwhere he accumulates 990,000 followers.

The Mexican justice system affirms that, at the time of the opening of the investigation, it invited the artist to present a “formal complaint” for the criminal act, since, days after the incident, “neither the victim and/or his legal representative, nor the administration of the residential complex” had appeared before this Prosecutor’s Office to report the crime. Finally, he did so four days later, according to the organ, which confirms that “he received a formal complaint from a foreign singer [Bosé] and his legal representative” for the crime of robbery of a house with violence. “The person affected stated, in an interview with the Public Ministry agent, attached to the General Coordination of Territorial Investigation, that the theft occurred on the night of last Friday, August 18, when several armed individuals entered his home,” says the Prosecutor’s Office. in a statement that you have shared on your X account [socialnetworkformerlycalledTwitter)[redsocialanteriormentellamadaTwitter)

In addition, the intervention of detectives from the Investigative Police (PDI) has been ordered to interview other possible witnesses to the events and analyze images from public and private video surveillance cameras that have recorded the crime. The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office has also announced that the intervention of personnel from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, experts in criminology, chemistry, photography and evaluation, has begun to gather evidence at the address where it occurred. the robbery. This is Rancho San Francisco, located in the middle of the forest, in a mountainous area to the west of Mexico City surrounded by trees, but also by guards, cameras and walls with supposedly electrified cables, something that does not seem to have prevented the assault.

According to the version that Bosé gave on social networks, on Friday night a group of 10 armed subjects entered his home, where his two 12-year-old sons were also present – “they behaved like two brave men. Admirable”—and some domestic workers. According to some versions of entertainment journalists in Mexico, the criminals surprised her in the lower part of the home, while her children were in the upper part. Then, the subjects would have locked the artist in a room along with his children and domestic workers. The singer, who even so clarified that he will not leave Mexico, affirmed that everyone is fine, although the thieves took “everything, car included” and took the opportunity to thank the support and concern shown by the people. “Stay calm. To my urbanization neighbors, the first to arrive, a thousand thanks from the heart, ”he said.

That same day, the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office reported that agents from the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, where the ranch is located, went to the scene of the events, but were not allowed access. He also notified the discovery of a truck that matches the characteristics of the vehicle that was reported stolen on social networks and said that he was waiting for the victim to show up to prove his ownership.