Wednesday, April 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | ToPo returned to the medal standings in the women’s basketball league, the bronze was already settled in the first half of the match

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

ToPo last won medals in the women’s league in 2015.

Stump settled the women’s basketball league bronze match against HBA-Märsky in the first half of the match.

ToPo won all the quarters of the bronze game and eventually bagged the payouts 80-60 (25-20, 23-15, 19-13, 13-12) on the scoreboard.

ToPo was in the women’s league for the last time with medals in 2015. The club was also ranked third at the time.

Erika Davenport was a power player for ToPo. His stats scored 22 points on 11 rebounds and 5 assists. Taru Tuukkanen scored 18 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Elina Aarnisalo scored 17 points for HBA-Märsky. He also took the most rebounds on the team, accumulating eight of them.

The Basketball League final series will be played by Peli-Karhut and Kouvottaret. Kouvottaret will lead the final series with a win of 1-0. Three victories are needed for the championship.

#Basketball #ToPo #returned #medal #standings #womens #basketball #league #bronze #settled #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Did Kaag Van Drimmelen plead free too soon in MeToo affair? Five hundred D66 members demand clarification

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.