He sat in the front row at conventions. Served on party committees. Last year he was part of a ten-member ‘sounding board group’ for party leader Kaag, an informal advisory group for the elections. But was D66 member Frans van Drimmelen the silent force behind Sigrid Kaag’s career? So important that he needed to be protected? Or has there been a failure to sort out an affair and to be transparent about it?
#Kaag #Van #Drimmelen #plead #free #MeToo #affair #D66 #members #demand #clarification
Leave a Reply