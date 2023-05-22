The numbers tell it. Lauri Markkase has behind him an amazing season that raised him to the star class of the basketball world. In two statistics, he was the best in the world’s toughest league, the NBA, clearly in one. Several NBA records were also set. For example, breaking the 200 triples and 100 dunks in the same season as a first player is a huge achievement.

#Basketball #numbers #shocking #Lauri #Markkanens #NBA #season #unheard