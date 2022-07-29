Basketball | The Japanese club is hoping for promotion with the help of a player known from Susijeng: “I’m extremely excited”

Alex Murphy is staying in Japan.

Finland represented the national men’s basketball team in 19 matches Alex Murphy moves from Fukushima Firebonds to Levanga Hokkaido Sapporo, which also plays in Japan’s second highest league level.

Murphy, 29, has played in the United States and Spain in his career, but he started his professional career in Joensuu Kataja in the 2017–18 season.

Around that time, he also made his debut in the men’s national team. According to the Finnish Basketball Association’s press release, he averaged 6.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in the national team.

“I am extremely excited and happy about the opportunity to represent Levanga Hokkaido. I can hardly wait to get back to Japan to work with the team,” Murphy said in the club’s press release.

Levanga Hokkaido played in the main league last season, but fell a notch lower. In addition to Murphy, the team has acquired three American players and is aiming for promotion.