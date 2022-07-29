from Paola Caruso

Data for Friday 29 July. The positivity rate drops to 19.2% with 281,658 swabs. The trend of the downward curve, the incidence and Rt index decrease. Admissions: -143. intensive care: -6

I’m 54,088 new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 60,381, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 20,952,476 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 244 (yesterday 199), for a total of 171,882 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19.457.330 And 83,238 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 88,425 positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,323,264equal to -29.065 compared to yesterday (-27,798 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 281.658, or 14,646 less than yesterday when there were 296,304. The 19.2% positivity rate (approximation of 19.20%); yesterday it was 20.4%. See also Häagen-Dasz ice cream contaminated with ethylene oxide: here are the recalled lots

Beyond the usual fluctuating trend, the curve shows a downward trend: in fact, today there are fewer new infections than last Friday (the same day of the week) with a lower percentage (data of 22 July: +71.075 cases with 20.8%).

The improvement is also observed in the monitoring parameters weekly of the ISS: the incidence goes down to 727 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 977 in the previous report) e the Rt index calculated on the symptomatic is reduced at 1.03 (was 1.23 the week before).

The health system Hospital stays in every area are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -143 (yesterday -183), for a total of 10,768 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -6 (yesterday -18) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 400 seriously ill, with 38 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 49).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. See also Bosi: "FreeStyle Libre improves the control of type 2 diabetes" Lombardy: +6.847 cases (yesterday +7.669)

Campania: +4.840 cases (yesterday +5.539)

Veneto: +6.187 cases (yesterday +7.422)

Lazio: +3.958 cases (yesterday +4.609)

Emilia Romagna: +5.820 cases (yesterday +5.996)

Sicily: +3.566 cases (yesterday +4.096)

Puglia: +3.654 cases (yesterday +4.431)

Piedmont: +3.033 cases (yesterday +3.272)

Tuscany: +2.711 cases (yesterday +3.211)

Marche: +2.078 cases (yesterday +2.233)

Liguria: +1.605 cases (yesterday +1.491)

Abruzzo: +2.024 cases (yesterday +2.195)

Calabria: +2.109 cases (yesterday +2.201)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.304 cases (yesterday +1.629)

Sardinia: +1.589 cases (yesterday +1.290)

Umbria: +932 cases (yesterday +1.162)

PA Bolzano: +441 cases (yesterday +479)

PA Trento: +461 cases (yesterday +533)

Basilicata: +532 cases (yesterday +553)

Molise: +297 cases (yesterday +281)

Valle d’Aosta: +100 cases (yesterday +89)

