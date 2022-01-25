Basketball The head coach told Lauri Markkanen about the situation – Cleveland had a meager victory on the home floor

The New York Knicks fell 95-93.

Basketball In the NBA league, Cleveland Cavaliers played on the home floor without their Finnish confirmation Lauri from Markka and defeated the guest New York Knicks with a score of 95-93.

Cleveland seems to have recovered from his loss in Chicago, where Markkanen’s previous home Bulls cut off a series of five victories for Ohio. The victory from New York was the second consecutive one for Cleveland after returning home.

The hardest scorer of the match was the Knicks RJ Barrett 24 points. The second most points were scored by the Cavaliers Kevin Love, who bagged a total of 20 points.

Love tried a three-point throw a total of 12 times, succeeding six times. He took 11 rebounds, but Love’s teammate missed 12 rebounds. Evan from Mobley.

However, the match’s rebound balance was the away team’s Nerlens Noelilla, which scooped a total of 13 rebounds.

Cleveland Darius Garland in turn made twice as many assists as Immanuel Quickley. Garland scored a total of 12 points.

Markka was not seen at home as his ankle twisted over the weekend when the Cavaliers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Finnish player was injured in the second quarter of the match when he tried to fight back Shai Gilgeous-Alexanderin basketball drive and came down badly.

In the aftermath of the injury, Markkanen could not get out of the field on his own. Cleveland.com However, he said that no further damage was seen on the radiograph, so that the ankle was not broken.

Cavalier head coach JB Bickerstaff In connection with the Knicks match, he said that the situation is monitored on a daily basis, but the Finn misses “a few matches” due to an ankle injury.

The Cavaliers will still face the Milwaukee Bucks at home this week before traveling to the neighboring state. In Michigan, Cleveland is hosted by the Detroit Pistons.