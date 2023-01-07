Basketball | The basketball league match ended in a scandal – now the association says that the wrong result will remain in effect

Korihait–Pyrintö finished with 84–81, although both teams scored 83 points. The Basketball Association found seven errors affecting the match situation.

Men’s The Korisliiga match Korihait–Pyrintö ended with the wrong result 84–81 due to many mistakes, even though both teams scored 83 points.

The match was played on December 30, but the error did not come to light until January 4 Salon Seudun Sanomat after the investigation.

The Rules and Disciplinary Unit of the Basketball Association handled the events and announced on Saturday evening, that the incorrect result of the match will remain in effect.

Based on the investigation, the unit found seven errors affecting the match situation in the first half of the match in the match minutes, statistics and scoreboard.

“The action seems to have been mostly sloppy at several points in the first half of the match. The mutual communication between the officials during the match was clearly lacking,” the rules and disciplinary unit said.

Rule- and the disciplinary unit considered that there are insufficient grounds to invalidate the match result. However, it stated that the officials acted incorrectly in the match.

The scribe, assistant scribe and two statisticians of the match were suspended for one match until Korihaiden’s next home match, which will be played on January 17.

Korihait, on the other hand, was fined 2,000 euros.

Salon Seudun Sanomat asked Pyrinnö’s head coach Miikka from Sopa before hearing the case, whether this would be able to dissolve the wrong result remaining in force.

“I will melt anything because life is unfair. What worries me more is, could the team digest it? We are in a very delicate state. If the result remains valid, the team will be in a bad place,” Sopanen answered.