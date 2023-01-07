THE Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) banned the sale of Cassu Braids hair ointment on Friday (Jan 6, 2023) after reports of eye burns in Rio de Janeiro.

Among the reactions presented by consumers after applying the product are: eye irritation, swollen eyelids, eye pain and temporary blindness when washing their hair. The pomade is used for braiding and styling hair.

Anvisa also claimed that the manufacturer Microfarma is not properly regulated for the production of the product.

In addition to having determined the collection of pots from all commercial establishments, the agency also vetoed the manufacture, use and advertising of the cream.

At the end of last year, the organization published a alert about the use of hair pomades after the first reports of consumers complaining about the product. According to the statement, the effects lasted up to 15 days.