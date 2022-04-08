Basketball Seagulls watched a spectacular gesture from the Korisliiga semi-finals

Petteri Koponen and Lassi Nikkarinen led Seagulls to plunge into medal games.

Seagulls – KTP-Basket 78–70 (wins 3-0)

Helsinki Seagulls knocked out Kotka’s KTP-Basket in the Korisliiga semi-finals 78–70 and advanced straight to the semi-finals with a win of 3–0.

In the semi-finals, Seagulls will face Kauhajoki’s Karhu Basket, which also beat Lahti Basketball 3–0.

Petteri Koponen at the beginning of the match, with their own hands, gave the Seagulls the lead, which prompted the team to win. Koponen’s five-minute throw-in yielded 11 points, and the pot grew to 17 during the evening.

Even the agile rearman of KTP Richard Williams did not keep up with the pace of the Finnish anchor but had to follow his movements from the floor. Williams can be thanked for his solid knee support for not bending his legs during Koponen’s torsion.

“Seagulls was definitely a better team in the series,” KTP’s Topias Kuukkanen admitted after the game.

“It was all we had. I’m damn proud of the team. This was a great season, ”said the coach of the Eagles Roope Mäkelä summed up his debut period.

The match towards the end, the Seagulls were in distress as it lost its lead and began to lose its accustomed clinic. 17 points bagged Lassi Nikkarinen however, the people of Helsinki kept their pace.

“Everyone saw what was happening there and can draw their own analysis from it. We had a little difficulty in this match, ”the home team coach Jussi Laakso acknowledged the awkward evening.

The valley wanted to quickly turn its attention to the Bear Basket series. According to him, the people of Kauhajoki are a clear pre-favorite, even though the Seagulls crew is well-known.

“The bear has been playing pretty damn all season. The media glows that Bear is a favorite, so I’ll be happy to give it to them. ”

Seagullsin Joe Lawson was always dangerous – and always free – under the opponent’s basket in the KTP match. He got out of 11 team points.

The most manly performance of the evening was still served by KTP’s Kuukkanen, who managed to wrestle Lawson, who is 14 cents taller and weighs more than a kilo, as the duo chases a loose ball. Lawson left behind a mammoth sweat patch with enough drying.

The match during a break, a spectacular sporting spirit was shown in the auditorium as a Seagulls employee fired a home team jersey into the auditorium with a shirt gun.

The shirt was grabbed by a man sitting on a barrel shelf, who, however, handed it to the little boy following it. The shirt with the number one was to the liking of the young fan.