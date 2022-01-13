Basketball Markkanen scored 20 points when Cleveland Cavaliers in the middle of the away tour grabbed the victory from Utah

Markkanen, who scored twenty points in Utah, also took six rebounds.

Basketball In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won the Utah Jazz at 111-91.

Cleveland Lauri Markkanen scored a total of 20 points in the match. Markkanen took six rebounds and immersed four three-point throws. Markkanen made one pass to the basket.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who are halfway through the six-game away tour, won Sacramento narrowly 109-108.

There were four players on the sidelines from Utah because of the corona protocol, and Cleveland was able to take advantage of its size difference.

Cleveland Lamar Stevens made his career single-match point record of 23, 15 of which came in the third set. Darius Garland made the first triple-double in his career when he threw 11 points, his career one-match record record with 15 assists and at the same time his career single-match record record with ten rebounds.