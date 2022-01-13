Three months without playing in the elite are many. Also in 21-year-old footballers such as Ferran Torres. Xavi did not want to wait and, surely, Barça was crying out for it. But The Valencian showed that a fracture in the right foot is heavy enough to require time. His debut at Barça, in record time (negative in COVID, medical discharge, trip to Arabia and ownership), it was not round. Ferran was not the protagonist against Madrid. Cornered on the right wing, the most that he was seen was to receive a yellow card and make some more foul in the exit of the ball from Madrid.

Maybe the key was given Xavi, that reproached the complex team in the first 25 minutes. And there was Ferran. Although he, deep down, was landing in a team that had not entered the game well, that did not measure well the transitions of Madrid and that, finally, was seen convicted of individual mistakes like the one of the Busquets in the 0-1.

Ferran, in short, went to rest without being able to finish on goal (Luuk de Jong removed a possible dangerous head butt) and with a residual role in the party. He manifests himself as a right winger, but the lime does not match him. So lying to the band, he does not assert one of his best virtues, the arrival. There will be explore what Xavi is after from him, because Morata’s request invites us to think that the Terrassa coach also sees him there, on the right wing.

The azulgranas are always remembered What do they do his debut in a Classic. Sometimes as an extravagant case, like Romerito’s. Pedri entered through Ferran, a very symbolic image, because almost the same day that the Valencian showed up and the canary returned to training, they were infected with COVID together. The two made the trip to Arabia together. With a difference. Pedri, until the gas lasted, felt like he was in a familiar ecosystem. Ferran did not get on with Alves. Not with Busquets, to which he drew several unchecks that did not have the necessary coordination. Luis Enrique was watching them from the box, the most interested in having a connection with Gavi and with Busquets himself, because in less than a year there is a World Cup in sight. Ferran gets, from today, in Barça connection mode.