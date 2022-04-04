Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s Cleveland road to the NBA playoffs was complicated by a home loss

Markkanen works the most minutes in his team.

Cleveland The Cavaliers lost in NBA basketball to the Philadelphia 76ers 108-112 on Sunday. With his away win, Philadelphia secured a place in the playoffs for the first regular round.

Cleveland, on the other hand, is threatened with falling into the so-called playoff qualifier.

The away team was Philadelphia Joel Embiidwho scored 44 points and collected 17 rebounds. NBA website according to the Embiid playing before the match was still uncertain due to ankle trouble.

Lauri Markkanen threw 16 points to Cleveland, grabbed seven rebounds and gave two assists to the basket. He got the most playing time on his team, 38 minutes and 44 seconds.

Cleveland has three more regular season games left to face Orlando, Brooklyn and Milwaukee.