Basketball Lauri Markkanen sank his season record and stopped Chicago Bulls star player

Cleveland’s winning streak broke against Chicago.

Basketball Finnish player in the NBA league Lauri Markkanen returned to his old home field to strike hard points in the middle of the winning streak, but the former home club Chicago Bulls cut off the wings of the clerical who had won the taste.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had five consecutive wins to their account before arriving in Illinois, most recently on the home floor in Ohio. In Chicago, however, the host team, the Bulls, took the victory with 117-104 points and ended their own four-loss streak at the same time.

Markkanen scored his best with his old home corners and left the parquet as the point king of his team with 28 points. More points were scored only by the Bulls with 30 points scored DeMar DeRozan.

Markkanen’s 28 points are his very high quote this season. He immersed in the game throws with an excellent success rate of 64.3. The thirds sank 5/9 and the seconds 4/5. One of the six throws passed by the free throw line.

In addition to the points, Markkanen took seven rebounds and fought one throw. He stopped the Bulls star player DeRozan.

After the match, Markkanen manassed his team in a chase.

“Every time we got close, we gave them an easy basket, be it from the corner of a third or a free lay up. This was a good lesson for us, ”Markkanen said after the match.