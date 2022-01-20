Leon.- The Leonese Saturnino de la Fuente, who would be 113 years old on February 12 and he was considered the oldest man in the world from September 2021, He passed away this Tuesday at his home on Fleming Avenue in the capital of León, as reported to Eph family sources.

Death has come to him “around eleven in the morning, shortly after breakfast, when he began to breathe heavily and in a few seconds it has gone out like a candle,” his son-in-law, Bernardo Marcos, has detailed.

From the source He had received on September 10, 2021, at 112 years and 211 days, the Guinness World Records recognition as the oldest man of the world after the Puerto Rican Emilio Flores died a few days earlier at the same age.

Read more: Benedict XVI denies having known abuses perpetrated by Marcial Maciel in the Legionaries of Christ

Emilio Flores and Saturnino de la Fuente disputed the title of the oldest man in the world for a few months, since despite the fact that the Puerto Rican claimed to have been born a few months earlier, he did not have official documentation of his birth.

It is because at that time babies were sometimes not registered or there were errors in their certification.

Even in the Leonese ID it appears that he was born on February 12, 1909, but he did so on the 8th, as he has reminded Eph His son-in-law.

They registered it four days later, a custom then to avoid paperwork if the baby died at a time when many newborns did not make it.

Saturnino de la Fuente was born during the reign of Alfonso XIII, lived through the dictatorship of Primo de Rivera, knew the Second Republic and suffered the Civil War.

He did not fight in the contest because he did not measure up, but his shoe factory was intervened, which was used to make boots for the national army.

With eight children, three of them already deceased, the last in 2020 during the second pandemic that Saturnino de la Fuente has experienced, who survived the Spanish flu of 1918.

He was also the first man to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the province of León.

In his long life, in which he has seen the birth of fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren, he has cheated death several times.

The most serious occurred in 1937 when Saturnino escaped dying under the rubble left by the crash of a Condor Legion plane on La Rúa de León street.

A shoemaker by profession, ‘Pepino’, as he was known by his friends, began working at the age of thirteen in a factory where he spent more than thirty years.

Later the company closed, which led him to set up on his own in his native neighborhood, Puente Castro, where he lived for many years.

In that neighborhood he founded a soccer team, CD Puente Castro, which is still active and of which he is an honorary member.

Read more: VIDEO. “God” smears his saliva on a man to restore his sight

His mortal remains will be buried tomorrow in the Puente Castro cemetery.