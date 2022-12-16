Basketball | Brittney Griner, released from Russia, wants to return to basketball games

Griner represents the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA.

from Russia basketball player released last week Brittney Griner says he wants to return to basketball games next season.

Griner published his first message on Instagram on Friday evening Finnish time. In it, she says she wants to play in the ranks of her WNBA team Phoenix Mercury already next season. The season is played from May to September.

In the message he wrote in connection with the photo, Griner thanks several people who have supported him.

“It feels good to be at home. The last ten months have been a struggle at every turn,” writes Griner.

Griner was released from prison in Russia just over a week ago. He was traded to an arms dealer known as a dealer of death To Viktor Buti.

Griner was arrested in Russia last February when e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his bag at the airport. In August, he received a nine-year prison sentence.

Griner was in Russia because she played in the Russian league, as she had done for several years during the WNBA’s hiatus.