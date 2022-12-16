After the success of the previous chapter, Outright Games and Bandai Namcoin collaboration with Hasbro, have announced in these hours Peppa Pig: Adventures around the Worldthe new game centered on the famous family of animated pigs by Phil Davies.

After My Friend Peppa Pig, the series therefore returns in videogame format with this new title, cha la release date set for March 17, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

As the title suggests, the game will see us travel to various locations around the world, in the company of various characters from the animated series.

It’s time to pack your bags and leave with Peppa. New York is waiting for you, but also Paris, Australia, London and many other places with lots of new characters to meet, exciting missions to take on and tons of accessories to get and wear.

There will be fun even close to home! In fact, players will be able to create a splendid house in Peppa’s neighborhood and decorate it with the objects and souvenirs obtained on their travels around the world. Plus, fans will be able to turn their family members into PEPPA PIG characters to join the story!

Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games said: “We are very happy that Peppa is back with Outright Games for her new video game, Peppa Pig: Adventures around the World. We are working very hard to develop a new game based on the incredible success of the previous My Friend Peppa Pig, making this title even bigger and more addictive with so many more locations, characters and fun! We can’t wait to share it with all fans from next March.”

Eugene Evans, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Digital Licensing at Hasbro, added: “After nearly two decades, it’s amazing to see how the global appreciation for the Peppa Pig brand continues to grow across different media, such as the animated series and new digital games. We are very excited to collaborate with our friends at Outright Games on Peppa’s next adventure.”

As demonstrated by the presentation trailer, it seems to be a multi-event adventure in which we follow the exploits of Peppa, the Pig family and various friends in various areas of the world, interacting with characters and taking part in various activities. For an idea of ​​what to expect, we refer you to the My Friend Peppa Pig review.