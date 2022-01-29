David Degen, top manager of Basel, spent words of praise for Sebastiano Esposito during a press conference: “When I say we have the best squad, I mean the individual value of the players. This does not mean that we are stronger and that we always take the three points, you have to do well on the pitch. But if I look at Sebastiano Esposito’s quality and talent, for example, Young Boys and Zurich don’t have such a talent in the squad. Here’s what this statement meant. However, it takes a team to win. Zurich, for example, acts as a team and has a 7-point lead. We need to do more and see what we can do. It will take a huge commitment and perseverance on our part, but I am absolutely convinced that we can have a say in the championship“.