Baseball | Vimpeli’s streak of home wins ended in Superpesis

The bet for the pennant was lost to Joensuu Maila on Sunday in the men’s Superpes.

Pennant Veto’s streak of home victories that lasted more than 20 months and 27 matches in the men’s Superpesi ended on Sunday with Joensuu Maila’s visit to Saarikenta. The bet lost 1–2 (4–6, 2–1, 0–3).

The main role was taken by the beating of the runs with the municipal strike to Savonjoki, who both started and finished JoMa Elmeri Lieto23. Lieto sank a three-run shot in the first inning from the second slot and a super inning-tying triple.

The 2+5 RBI marked a two-run improvement on his single-game record and single-season record of 2+25 already before the midway point of the series.

“I was assigned to repatriation work for this season, for the first time since my junior years. The first municipality got the wrong one. Veto played a traditional pattern, when there was room in the hatch. In the second one, I knew that the coppers were playing nearby and I was able to use it to my advantage”, Lieto smiled.

The consolation of the bet was the point obtained from the second period, which was also grounded by the joker who beat two kunnars (2+0) Jere Oukko30. Saukko’s night of two home runs in the same game was the first in the regular season. Mikko Kanala scored a run Teemu Kinnusen with knocking.

Pattijoki The athletes tied with Kiteen Pallo in the middle category by claiming three points from Rantakenta. KiPa surrendered to Raahelians 0–2 (2–3, 2–6).

The winning run in the opening inning was hit twice by a homer Juuso Keski-Koukkari. In the second period, they discouraged KiPan with their back-to-back goals Martti Viitasalo (1+3) and Oskari Lukkari (1+1).

Imatra’s Pallo-Veikot and Seinäjoki’s Jymy-Jussit, who are still without a three-point pot, pulled out a quarter of a win in less than three hours. IPV won the relegation race 2–1 (3–1, 0–5, 0–0, 3–0).

IPV’s key man was Mikko Kosonen (at 9/9), whose municipal hit (1+1) in the second inning alone would have been enough to win the opening period. Only Hyvinkää’s Tahko, who played the entire early season, is ahead of Kosonen (77.4) in the success percentages of top shots Teemu Nurmio (83.7).