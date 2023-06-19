four members of one family were run over by the driver of a car at the intersection of Zaragoza Boulevard and Justo Sierra Street, in the Praderas del Henequén neighborhood, in Juarez CityChihuahua.

The events occurred at 10:00 p.m. yesterday, Saturday, June 17, when the allegedly responsible driver, identified as Georgina M., 34, lost control of the steering wheel, he got on the median and ran over the family who were waiting to cross the street.

The vehicle involved is a Ford Focus blue 2008 model, which was circulating in a direction from west to east on Zaragoza Boulevard, and meters before reaching the intersection with Justo Sierra, the driver got out of control.

According to El Diario, the affected people were identified as Lorenza, Ishar Icher, Mariana and Kenia, who were treated by paramedics and later transferred to two hospitals to receive medical attention.

According to the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV), the cause of the accident it was speeding and using more than one lane to drive. See also Ebrard foresees more resignations in SRE to join his pre-campaign